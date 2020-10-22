Advertisement

Wakulla dominates, Leon survives in first round of FHSAA volleyball playoffs

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla and Leon recorded opening-round victories in the FHSAA volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

Both programs were at home.

Wakulla faced Fort Walton Beach and picked up 3-1 victory.

The road was tougher back in Tallahassee for district champion Leon, who escaped a five-set thriller against Fleming Island to keep their title defense alive.

With their wins, Wakulla will face Gulf Breeze at home on October 28 and Leon will the road for a match with Creekside, who defeated Chiles 3-1.

