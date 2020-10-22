Woman accused in 3-year-old’s murder appointed public defender, held without bond
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused of killing a toddler with a tire iron was back in court for a second straight day.
Te’Lea Jefferson had asked for time to hire a private attorney, but a public defender told the judge Thursday that after talking with her family, Jefferson would need a public defender.
The judge again ordered Jefferson to be held without bond.
Prosecutors have already asked the court to keep Jefferson behind bars until her trial. A court date for a hearing on that motion has not yet been set.
