Woman accused in 3-year-old’s murder appointed public defender, held without bond

Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.(Leon County Jail)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused of killing a toddler with a tire iron was back in court for a second straight day.

Te’Lea Jefferson had asked for time to hire a private attorney, but a public defender told the judge Thursday that after talking with her family, Jefferson would need a public defender.

The judge again ordered Jefferson to be held without bond.

Prosecutors have already asked the court to keep Jefferson behind bars until her trial.  A court date for a hearing on that motion has not yet been set.

RELATED: ‘It really breaks my heart’: Tallahassee residents react to new details of 3-year-old’s death

