Woman accused in 3-year-old’s murder appointed public defender, held without bond

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused of killing a toddler with a tire iron was back in court for a second straight day.

Te’Lea Jefferson had asked for time to hire a private attorney, but a public defender told the judge Thursday that after talking with her family, Jefferson would need a public defender.

The judge again ordered Jefferson to be held without bond.

Prosecutors have already asked the court to keep Jefferson behind bars until her trial. A court date for a hearing on that motion has not yet been set.

