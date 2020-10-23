Advertisement

Bainbridge sweeps way into Elite Eight over Jenkins

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats swept the Jenkins Warriors on Thursday to advance to the Elite Eight in the Class 4A GHSA softball tournament.

Bainbridge won Game 1 by an 8-0 score and Game 2, 14-3.

The Bearcats await the winner of the Heritage Catholic/Jefferson series.

Watch highlights from Thursday’s game in the video player above.

