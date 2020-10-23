'Everywhere needs to be better’: Baby Rattlers see improvement needs across field ahead of matchup against Leon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS team enters Friday’s game against Leon looking to rebound following their first losing streak of the season.

The Baby Rattlers started the season with wins over Maclay and Jefferson County but have dropped two straight games, against Blountstown and Florida High, and after combining for 44 points in their first two games of the year, have scored just six during the losing streak.

Players say they are looking to get better in every area right now.

“Everywhere needs to be better. We need this to be better. We need every place to be better," offensive lineman Hollis Sams said. "If the whole team is not together, then it’s discombobulated.”

Leon and FAMU DRS will play at Leon High School at 7 p.m.

