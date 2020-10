TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night at Gene Cox Stadium, the Florida High Seminoles handed the Rickards Raiders their first loss of the 2020 season with a 20-7 win.

With the victory, Florida High moves to 6-0 while Rickards falls to 2-1.

You can watch highlights from the game in the video player above.

