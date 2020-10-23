Hannah’s Friday, October 23rd evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening! Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to cloud cover with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as an upper-level wave moves across the region. The greatest chance for rain is in the western half of the area, but storms may extend into the east. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the low to mid-80s.

The tropics are fairly active, Hurricane Epsilon is still spinning in the Atlantic and is expected to continue moving to the northeast. The hurricane is not forecasted to impact the United States. However, another system in the Caribbean now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. At this time, it is too early to determine what impacts, if any, are expected in the Big Bend and South Georgia. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor both systems in the tropics.

