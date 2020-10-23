Leon County elections supervisor: Mail in ballot by Oct. 27 to be on time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you’re voting by mail, Leon County’s supervisor of elections recommends sending it in by Tuesday, Oct. 27 to ensure it’s received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you’re unable to mail in your ballot by Oct. 27, Supervisor Mark Earley says to drop it off at a vote-by-mail drop box or hand deliver it to the elections office, which is located at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway.

“If your ballot is received late, we cannot count it,” Earley says. “Of course, if in-person drop off is not an option, using the post office might still be your best bet, or call my office for more options.”

Drop boxes are located outside each early voting site during voting hours. You can find the locations at this link. After early voting ends, drive-up mail ballot drop boxes will be available in the parking area outside the elections office, so voters can deposit ballots without leaving their car, Earley says.

The drop boxes will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

If you haven’t turned in your mail-in ballot, you can still vote in-person early or on Election Day, the supervisor says.

On Election Day, voters need to cast a ballot at their assigned polling place or at the elections office. You can find your polling place at LeonVotes.gov by clicking the “Your Voter Info” button.

If you have any questions about voting, reach out to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office via email at vote@LeonVotes.gov or over the phone at 850-606-8683. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

