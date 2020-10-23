Leon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant suspended after DUI arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested for driving under the influence while off duty, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The report says deputy Morgan Wysocki ran a red light to turn left onto Centerville Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

A Tallahassee police officer driving south on Capital Circle pulled Wysocki over, and called for back up.

According to the TPD officer, a strong smell of alcohol was on Wysocki’s breath, his eyes were red and glassy and he was slurring his words. Wysocki told the officer he had a gun in his backpack where his ID was, then showed the officer his badge and ID, according to the report.

A TPD sergeant decided to transfer the case to FHP to avoid any possible conflict of interest, since TPD and LCSO work closely together.

The responding trooper asked Wysocki to get out of his car, and Wysocki kept saying “no” and became verbally aggressive, the report says.

“At this point, I knew there was still a weapon in the vehicle, and it was clear that Mr. Wysocki was becoming agitated,” the report says.

Wysocki eventually complied with the request and got out of his car.

Based on numerous factors, the trooper determined Wysocki was drunk and unable to drive a car safely, the report says.

Wysocki was arrested on a DUI charge at 12:03 a.m.

An FHP sergeant responded to the scene and got in touch with LCSO’s watch commander to alert them about the deputy’s arrest, according to the report.

The report says Wysocki took a breathalyzer test at the Leon County Jail around 1:46 a.m., and it resulted in a .250 and .254 BAC.

WCTV reached out to the sheriff’s office, and it confirmed the information in FHP’s report. LCSO Public Information Officer Shade McMillian says Wysocki is a sergeant, and an internal investigation is underway. Wysocki is suspended with pay, McMillian says.

LCSO had no further comment for this story.

