Panacea family overwhelmed with community support following devastating house fire

Timothy Hamilton looks on at the remains of his former home of eight years. The Panacea man is facing a tough recovery after the Monday fire.
Timothy Hamilton looks on at the remains of his former home of eight years. The Panacea man is facing a tough recovery after the Monday fire.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an instant, nearly all of the Hamilton family’s belongings were gone. The lives of Timothy Hamilton and his wife Donn were turned upside down.

Now, the Panacea family is thanking the community for an immense amount of support following the Monday evening house fire.

Hamilton said he was asleep when the air conditioner caught the house on fire. He awoke to smoke, alarms, and flames. He tried to attack the fire with the garden hose, but it didn’t work.

Hamilton said he raced to a neighbor’s house to call 9-1-1, since his cell phone had been destroyed in the fire. He said it took close to 40 minutes for Crawfordville Fire Crews to reach him. By then, the house was a total loss. Hamilton said the local Panacea Volunteer Fire Department was no longer operational, so it takes longer for rescue crews to arrive.

In addition to clothes and other necessities, the family lost urns of loved ones as well.

Friends helped the family set up a GoFundMe page, which had raised over $800 dollars. Others in the community have donated clothes and other essentials.

“This is a fishing community,” Hamilton said. “Nobody has a lot here to give but they give what they can. It’s great. Everybody looks out for everybody in this county and that’s what I’m trying to do for them. I don’t want to see anyone else go through this.”

The Hamiltons are staying with nearby family for now. They didn’t have any insurance for the home but they own the land it sat on.

The fire came at a time when the family, like many others, was still reeling from pandemic-related financial hardships. Hamilton said his wife was out of work for a few weeks over the summer, and finances have been tight.

But with the community rallying to their cause, he said the family couldn’t be more grateful.

