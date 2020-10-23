Search for Thomasville Police Chief narrowed down to 3 candidates

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville says its search for a new police chief is almost complete, as three candidates are now vying for the job.

The city says the three finalists are:

Shane Harris — Major, Thomasville Police Department

John Letteney — Chief of Police, Apex Police Department

Mark Scott — Chief of Police, Americus Police Department

City Manager Alan Carson says the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs conducted the search for the city.

“We are appreciative of the detailed search that was conducted by the GPAC,” Carson says. “All the candidates were thoroughly tested and interviewed by the panel. I am confident that this process has provided us with a worthy candidate to lead our TPD.”

A public meet and greet with the finalists is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Municipal Building, which is located at 144 East Jackson Street.

“Our citizens will have an opportunity to meet the candidates and learn more about their journey as lifelong law enforcement officers. It is important that the candidates interact with our citizens and provide our community with a vision for the future of TPD,” Carson says.

The GAPC narrowed the original list of 31 applicants down to twelve, then the city narrowed it further.

“From the remaining twelve candidates, four withdrew their applications, and eight were tested, interviewed and rated by a panel of four police chiefs chosen by GAPC," Carson says. "I then conducted interviews with the top five applicants, which were completed earlier this week.”

Carson says the finalists will also meet with the Thomasville City Council on Monday.

A new chief is expected to be selected next week, according to the city. If you want more information for the Chief of Police meet and greet, call 229-227-7001.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.