Advertisement

Search for Thomasville Police Chief narrowed down to 3 candidates

Courtesy: Thomasville Police Department
Courtesy: Thomasville Police Department(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville says its search for a new police chief is almost complete, as three candidates are now vying for the job.

The city says the three finalists are:

  • Shane Harris — Major, Thomasville Police Department
  • John Letteney — Chief of Police, Apex Police Department
  • Mark Scott — Chief of Police, Americus Police Department

City Manager Alan Carson says the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs conducted the search for the city.

“We are appreciative of the detailed search that was conducted by the GPAC,” Carson says. “All the candidates were thoroughly tested and interviewed by the panel. I am confident that this process has provided us with a worthy candidate to lead our TPD.”

A public meet and greet with the finalists is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Municipal Building, which is located at 144 East Jackson Street.

“Our citizens will have an opportunity to meet the candidates and learn more about their journey as lifelong law enforcement officers. It is important that the candidates interact with our citizens and provide our community with a vision for the future of TPD,” Carson says.

The GAPC narrowed the original list of 31 applicants down to twelve, then the city narrowed it further.

“From the remaining twelve candidates, four withdrew their applications, and eight were tested, interviewed and rated by a panel of four police chiefs chosen by GAPC," Carson says. "I then conducted interviews with the top five applicants, which were completed earlier this week.”

Carson says the finalists will also meet with the Thomasville City Council on Monday.

A new chief is expected to be selected next week, according to the city. If you want more information for the Chief of Police meet and greet, call 229-227-7001.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Leon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant suspended after DUI arrest

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The sergeant took a breathalyzer test at the Leon County Jail following his arrest, and it resulted in a .250 and .254 BAC.

News

Tallahassee motorcyclist killed in Havana crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The man was driving south on U.S. Route 27 when he lost control and hit a light pole, according to FHP.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 22, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 23, 2020

Latest News

News

Shooter confesses to nearby farmer after double murder in Brooks County

Updated: 3 hours ago
36-year-old Kenny Pruitt from Cleveland, Ohio shot two men dead on Emerson Road near Grooverville Road in southern Brooks County, according to the GBI.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

FHSAA

Florida High remains undefeated, hands Rickards first loss in 20-7 win

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
With the victory, Florida High moves to 6-0 while Rickards falls to 2-1.

FHSAA

Panthers sweep Warriors, advance to regional semifinals

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
St. John Paull II defeated Eagle’s View in straight sets on Thursday night in the 2A FHSAA regional quarterfinal.

GHSA

Bainbridge sweeps way into Elite Eight over Jenkins

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Bainbridge Bearcats swept the Jenkins Warriors on Thursday to advance to the Elite Eight in the Class 4A GHSA softball tournament.