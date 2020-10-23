Shooter confesses to nearby farmer after double murder in Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) - After committing a double murder Wednesday afternoon in Brooks County, the killer ran to a close-by field, confessing what he did to a local farmer.

36-year-old Kenny Pruitt from Cleveland, Ohio shot two men dead on Emerson Road near Grooverville Road in southern Brooks County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Jared Vasulto’s Quitman farm is located about one mile from the crime scene.

He says he was mowing cotton stalks around 2:45 p.m. when 36-year-old gunman Kenny Pruitt approached him in his field.

“Out of nowhere, this guy just comes out the woods with his arms in the air, and I can see a little bit of blood on him, you know, in the distance. And he was coming up on me,” Vasulto said. “He told me he shot his friends because they was trying to shoot him first.”

Vasulto says Pruitt asked him to call 911. But moments later, he ran away.

Authorities tracked him down, and according to the GBI, Pruitt was arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“It’s scary, you know,” another farmer in the area, Leroy Lamons III, said. “Working, not expecting what could be going on.”

Pruitt was booked at the Brooks County Jail.

The Bureau identified one of the victims as 56-year-old John Timothy Thompson from East Liverpool, Ohio.

The second victim has not yet been identified because authorities say they’re still working to notify his family members.

Autopsies on both bodies are scheduled for Friday at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

Through their investigation so far, officials say they’ve determined Pruitt and three other men traveled to Quitman from Cleveland on Sunday. They say one of the men was traveling to visit family, and the others were accompanying him.

GBI agents and Sheriff’s investigators were still on scene Thursday walking along the road apparently looking for more evidence.

They say they are still working to determine what led to the shooting. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-7558.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.