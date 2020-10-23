Tallahassee motorcyclist killed in Havana crash

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Havana that happened early Friday morning.

Troopers say a 30-year-old Tallahassee man was ejected from his motorcycle. The man was driving south on U.S. Route 27 when he lost control and hit a light pole, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Gadsden County Emergency Room, where he later died.

Troopers say the Havana Police Department, Gadsden Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden EMS and Havana Fire all responded to the scene.

