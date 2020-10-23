Advertisement

Tallahassee residents concerned for pedestrians after three crashes happen with 36 hours

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A series of pedestrian crashes in Tallahassee has residents concerned for pedestrian safety while crossing busy streets.

Tallahassee saw three pedestrian accidents within 36 hours.

The first of these accidents happened Tuesday morning at Tennessee Street and North Meridian, when a man in his wheelchair was hit by a vehicle. He did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The second accident happened Tuesday evening at Crawfordville Highway and Shelfer Road.

The pedestrian crash turned deadly after a pedestrian was crossing the road when they were hit by a truck.

“It was a very low light area and it was northbound on Crawfordville Highway, very little light in that area they were not crossing at a crosswalk and unfortunately went into the path of an oncoming vehicle,” said Captain Ryan Martina with Florida Highway Patrol.

The most recent happened Wednesday night on Woodville Highway near Gaile Avenue, when a driver struck a pedestrian who was also trying to cross the road in their wheelchair.

Officials say the crash happened while it was raining and the driver told authorities they did not see the person trying to cross the road.

The condition of the pedestrian is unclear.

Residents say they are alarmed after the string of crashes.

“People be driving all fast and they don’t be watching what they doing like I see a lot of people on they phones like it’s just ridiculous, they be one their phone at the light they got headphones in their ear,” said Victoria Perry.

Some residents believe less traffic on the roads causes drivers to increase their speed.

“Because of the virus thing and because of less traffic I do believe that people are willing to kind of bend the rules a little bit,” said Paris Willis.

Florida Highway Patrol says drivers need to be aware and less distracted while on the roads.

“Make sure you’re not texting and driving, keep your eyes on the road and mindful of what you’re doing and just because there is not an intersection there just be mindful that not everybody crosses where they should cross,” said Captain Martina.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee residents concerned for pedestrians after three crashes happen with 36 hours

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tallahassee saw three pedestrian accidents within 36 hours.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 22, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 22.

News

‘Pigs aren’t meant to live in frat houses': City of Tallahassee looking for home for Petunia the pig

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The City of Tallahassee Animal Service Center says they have rescued a pig who was living in a fraternity house.

News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 22, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 22.

Latest News

FHSAA

Something’s Gotta Give: Florida High, Rickards meet with perfect records on the line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thursday, the Florida High Seminoles and Rickards Raiders will put their perfect records to the test against one another.

State

Election officials push back against voter intimidation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The State of Florida is reassuring voters their information and their ballots are secure after the FBI announced Iran was behind intimidating emails sent to registered Democrats in the state.

News

Perry Police Department warn citizens of phone scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Perry Police Department is warning citizens of a scam phone call in which the caller claims to be from the police department.

Seminoles

Martin proud of Cash’s growth from Dick Howser to Fall Classic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Mike Martin saw one thing in a young slugger in the late 90s; limitless potential. But, even he can’t believe Kevin Cash’s starring role in the World Series.

News

Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Sunoco owner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest in an October 3 shooting on South Monroe Street.

News

UPDATE: GBI arrests Cleveland man for double murder in Brooks County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says a Cleveland, Ohio man has been taken into custody following a double murder in Brooks County.