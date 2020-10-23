TCC students launch voting campaign to get first-time voters to the polls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the election now less than two weeks away, students at Tallahassee Community College are doing their part to educate the student body about their right to vote.

Completely led by students, TCC launched its ‘Why I Vote’ campaign to encourage students to use their constitutional right.

“I vote because I actually want to be a part of the change," one students said.

TCC students are taking matters into their own hands to get their classmates to the polls, hoping to make a difference.

“Voting is one of the main ways that you can cause changes in the government," explained TCC Peer Leader Timothy Mayfield. "If you don’t agree with something or if you do agree with something, then voting is the main way you can support that.”

The campaign included videos of students sharing why they vote, and workshops to teach them about the government in order to create a dialogue within the student body.

“So we’re trying our best not to sway students to vote for a particular person, but just to give them the information and break it down to where it makes sense," said TCC Director of Student Life Charlie Davis III.

“Yes we are trying to get them to vote, but we are also trying to teach them the importance of why to vote, because this literally is the main time where they can show that they have a voice and they can use it."

Although the engagement has been promising, SGA president Micah Mitchell believes there’s more that can be done.

“We need and we should reach out to more people because that’s the best thing to do," explained Mitchell. "I feel like your goal is never enough and you should always strive for more, or ten times more than what your goal is.”

Davis III told WCTV he hopes to pave a way for the future generations to create change.

“I’m doing it just so that my children can see that they have a responsibility once they become of age to get out and there and vote and let their voice be heard," Davis III said.

To learn more about the campaign, you can visit the TCC website. The school plans to interact with as many students as possible up until Election Day on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.