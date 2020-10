GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The town of Greenville has issued a boil water notice to all residents until further notice.

In an email to WCTV, Greenville Mayor Brittini Brown says water service will be cut off due to a break in a main water line.

Mayor Brown says the town will conduct water testing on Friday, along with further instructions.

