What’s at stake when VP Pence visits Tallahassee Saturday?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The debates are behind us, Election day is under two weeks away and candidates on the ballot have only rallies left to sway potential voters.

As the Trump Campaign made official Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence is putting Tallahassee on his itinerary this Saturday.

Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power says he thought someone on the ticket would swing by the Big Bend ahead of Election Day. Now that it’s official, he says he’s looking forward to the event.

“A crowd of people, just getting fired up to vote for the President and Vice President,” Power said. He explained the Big Bend is ripe with Republican voters, and the Trump campaign doesn’t want to wast an opportunity to convince them to vote.

“What we’re doing is turning out our vote here in North Florida, where it’s so crucial to get every Republican to cast their vote,” he said.

John Hedrick chairs the Leon County Democratic Executive Committee. He calls 2020 the “most consequential election of my lifetime.”

He argued the Vice President’s visit is proof the Trump campaign is worried about losing Florida.

“It’s virtually impossible for President Trump to win the presidency again if Florida does not go for him," Hedrick said.

FSU Political Science Professor Carol Weissert said Florida’s importance can’t be overstated.

“Florida is such an important state, but usually the candidates don’t come to Tallahassee,” she explained.

She said the fact that candidates are stopping in the Panhandle means Florida is a true toss-up come November 3.

“It makes a lot of sense to try to reach those people and make sure they vote,” she said.

Saturday’s visit echoes Donald Trump’s visit to Tallahassee ahead of Election Night 2016. The large crowd gathered at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum caused traffic backups on I-10.

Fast forward four years and Weissert isn’t expecting the same energy Saturday.

“I don’t think Pence has the same cachet that Trump does, so I don’t think it’ll be wild,” she said.

The stage is set for Saturday night. One thing’s clear: the Big Bend won’t be kept in the shadows as the sun sets on Campaign 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.