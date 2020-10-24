Advertisement

Discover Tallahassee’s stories with the History in Your Hands Scavenger Hunt

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -You’ve probably noticed these historical markers in downtown Tallahassee. Now, the county is challenging residents with a scavenger hunt centered around the sites.

In 1865, history was made on this front porch.

“At the end of the Civil War, Edward McCook came and he read the Emancipation Proclamation, here on the steps of the Knott house.” Marcus Curtis, GIS Specialist with Tallahassee and Leon County described.

One hundred and fifty-five years later, this historical marker, tells the story to those who pass by. It’s one of around eighty historic markers telling Tallahassee’s story. Now, Leon County is encouraging everyone to listen, with the History in Your Hands Scavenger Hunt.

“People were encouraged to go and visit that site, read the thing and answer a question, and then the person who sees the most sites and answers the most questions will be the winner.” Mary Barley, the Leon County Health and Well-Being Coordinator explained.

The history hunt is also a great opportunity for people to head outside with their families.

“Community well-being about getting to know your community, and social well-being because we’re encouraging teams to do this, families to do this and even if individuals do this, they’re still going to be out and about.” Barley said.

Several of the sites are in Cascades Park from the Prime Meridian marker to Cascades Falls.

“Just walking around Cascades Park and reading those sites, you’ll learn so much about Tallahassee, so I think they’re just going to see the history.” Barley described.

“It reflects a lot of milestones here in the local, Tallahassee, Leon County community,” Curtis explained.

Encouraging us to stop and read the signs, quietly telling the Capital City’s tale.

To participate in the scavenger hunt you can go to the hunt’s website here. The scavenger hunt will run through October 31st and the winner will receive a trophy.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Petunia the pig finds new home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Tuesday ‘Petunia’ the pig was surrendered to the Tallahassee Animal Service Center by a Florida State University off campus fraternity.

News

Panacea family overwhelmed with community support following devastating house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A Panacea family lost everything after a fire destroyed their home Monday evening. Now, the community is rallying to provide them with clothing and other essentials.

FHSAA

'Everywhere needs to be better’: Baby Rattlers see improvement needs across field ahead of matchup against Leon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS team enters Friday’s game against Leon looking to rebound following their first losing streak of the season.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Latest News

News

TCC students launch voting campaign to get first-time voters to the polls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Completely led by students, TCC launched its ‘Why I Vote’ campaign to encourage students to use their constitutional right.

News

Leon County elections supervisor: Mail in ballot by Oct. 27 to be on time

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
If you’re unable to mail in your ballot by Oct. 27, Supervisor Mark Earley says to drop it off at a vote-by-mail drop box or hand deliver it to the elections office, which is located at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway.

News

Insurance, water issues on the table for legislative session

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
Senate President-designate Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, told business leaders that lawmakers meeting for the 2021 legislative session also will need to consider efforts to keep polluted Central Florida waters from flowing in Lake Okeechobee.

Crime

Leon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant suspended after DUI arrest

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The sergeant took a breathalyzer test at the Leon County Jail following his arrest, and it resulted in a .250 and .254 BAC.

News

Search for Thomasville Police Chief narrowed down to 3 candidates

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
A public meet and greet with the finalists is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Municipal Building, which is located at 144 East Jackson Street.

News

Tallahassee motorcyclist killed in Havana crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The man was driving south on U.S. Route 27 when he lost control and hit a light pole, according to FHP.