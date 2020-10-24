Discover Tallahassee’s stories with the History in Your Hands Scavenger Hunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -You’ve probably noticed these historical markers in downtown Tallahassee. Now, the county is challenging residents with a scavenger hunt centered around the sites.

In 1865, history was made on this front porch.

“At the end of the Civil War, Edward McCook came and he read the Emancipation Proclamation, here on the steps of the Knott house.” Marcus Curtis, GIS Specialist with Tallahassee and Leon County described.

One hundred and fifty-five years later, this historical marker, tells the story to those who pass by. It’s one of around eighty historic markers telling Tallahassee’s story. Now, Leon County is encouraging everyone to listen, with the History in Your Hands Scavenger Hunt.

“People were encouraged to go and visit that site, read the thing and answer a question, and then the person who sees the most sites and answers the most questions will be the winner.” Mary Barley, the Leon County Health and Well-Being Coordinator explained.

The history hunt is also a great opportunity for people to head outside with their families.

“Community well-being about getting to know your community, and social well-being because we’re encouraging teams to do this, families to do this and even if individuals do this, they’re still going to be out and about.” Barley said.

Several of the sites are in Cascades Park from the Prime Meridian marker to Cascades Falls.

“Just walking around Cascades Park and reading those sites, you’ll learn so much about Tallahassee, so I think they’re just going to see the history.” Barley described.

“It reflects a lot of milestones here in the local, Tallahassee, Leon County community,” Curtis explained.

Encouraging us to stop and read the signs, quietly telling the Capital City’s tale.

To participate in the scavenger hunt you can go to the hunt’s website here. The scavenger hunt will run through October 31st and the winner will receive a trophy.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.