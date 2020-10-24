Expect Godby-Lincoln rivalry to live up to hype

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The football programs of Godby and Lincoln meet on the gridiron in what promises to be a great matchup.

This game is always special for Brandon Mccray, the head coach at Godby, as he graduated from Lincoln.

As for his guys at Godby, they come into this rivalry match up at 2-1. The one loss came last Thursday in the final seconds against Rickards.

WCTV Sports talked with Coach McCray this week and he said the team is refocused and they will have their hands full with a talented Lincoln squad. They also feel that if they can get third down stops everything will work out in their favor.

“We call it the money down,” Des’Shawn Rucker said. "We feel like when we get that stop, we can get the offense back on the field and we can score.

“We’re really playing intense. We put in a new defense, but i feel like if we just go out and play intense every down we’ll probably stop everybody.”

And on the other side, Lincoln appears to be hitting its stride. They have won two straight games after falling to Rickards in the opening contest of the season. Both teams come into matchup with a 2-1 record.

The offense for Lincoln has really taken off. After scoring only seven points in the first game of the year, the Trojans scored 70 points in their last two outings.

“We’re looking good at here,” Collier said. “Everybody working. Everybody moving fast. We are motivating each other. We are competing. The coaches are getting us right when we make mistakes. It’s all coming together.”

This is the first of two times that Godby and Lincoln will play this season. The next game will be in two weeks on Nov. 6 and again.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.