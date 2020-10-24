Advertisement

Florida State heads to Louisville in search of second-straight win

Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) attempts to go over the top at the goal in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) attempts to go over the top at the goal in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they head to the Bluegrass state to take on the Louisville Cardinals.

The pieces of Mike Norvell’s offense finally seem to be coming together; after Jordan Travis firmly established himself as the Seminoles' starting quarterback, we’ve finally had someone emerge as the heir-apparent to Cam Akers in the backfield after last week’s performance from La’Damian Webb against North Carolina.

Of the ‘Noles 241 rushing yards last week, 216 came from the combined duo of Travis and Webb. And, while he didn’t find the endzone, Webb did average 9.1 yards on 12 carries for 109 total yards - an FSU-best last week - including a personal long of 54 yards in the second half.

FSU’s rushing game couldn’t be coming at a better time, either, as the Louisville defense has surrendered more yards than they did the previous week for two straight weeks: After giving up 156 yards in a loss to Pitt on September 26, the Cardinals then allowed 192 against Georgia Tech before being suffocated to the tune of a 232-yard rushing attack from Notre Dame last week.

At the outset of the season, this appeared to be another potential Top 10 opponent on the FSU schedule, but things have not gone well for the Cards this year. After a 14-point win against Western Kentucky to begin the year, Louisville have lost four straight and have allowed more than 40 points twice: Once in a 47-34 loss against Miami and another in a 46-27 loss at Georgia Tech.

FSU comes into Saturday leading the all-time series against the Cards, 16-4, and has won two straight and four of the last six overall.

Below will be a running log of the game, as in years past: We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. It will be fun. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself, along with our Fletcher Keel who has today’s recap for us, and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

