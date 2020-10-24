Football Friday Night: October 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 8 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Godby at Lincoln

Madison County at Taylor County

St. John Paul II at Chiles

FAMU DRS at Leon

Westside at Valdosta

Bronson at Munroe

Miller County at Pelham

Thomasville at Worth County

Ponte Verda at Suwannee

Gadsden County at Arnold

Columbia at Wakulla

Wewahitchka at Sneads

Lanier County at Brooks County

Monroe at Cairo

Franklin County at Liberty County

Thomas County Central at Westover

Fullington Academy at Georgia Christian School

Southwest Georgia Academy at Valwood

Florida High at Rickards

Bainbridge at Dougherty

Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

