Football Friday Night: October 23, 2020
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 8 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.
Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:
- Godby at Lincoln
- Madison County at Taylor County
- St. John Paul II at Chiles
- FAMU DRS at Leon
- Westside at Valdosta
- Bronson at Munroe
- Miller County at Pelham
- Thomasville at Worth County
- Ponte Verda at Suwannee
- Gadsden County at Arnold
- Columbia at Wakulla
- Wewahitchka at Sneads
- Lanier County at Brooks County
- Monroe at Cairo
- Franklin County at Liberty County
- Thomas County Central at Westover
- Fullington Academy at Georgia Christian School
- Southwest Georgia Academy at Valwood
- Florida High at Rickards
- Bainbridge at Dougherty
Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
