Ga. 5-year-old writes book about pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia 5-year-old is feeling excited to help other kids through the pandemic right now and he’s doing so with a book.

Wade Williams said he wanted to create a book to “help kids through the pandemic.”

The book, title “Wade Through the Pandemic,” was written by both Wade and his father, Joshua Williams.

“He said he wanted to help kids through the pandemic and so obviously, we couldn’t be hands-on helping, not as much as pre-COVID,” said Joshua.

Joshua said they wanted to share their story to provide hope to other kids and to send home positive energy.

Joshua also said Wade came to him.

“When I heard about it, I was shocked a little bit, like, wow, really somebody so young that just is really thinking about others,” said Joshua.

The family said the book details everything from Wade’s grandmother getting sick with COVID-19, to his mom giving birth to his sister during the pandemic.

It took about four months to put the book together.

So how does Wade feel about being an accomplished author with a book on the stands?

“It feels good,” said Wade.

The Williams family is native to Albany but lives in Atlanta now.

If you’re interested in getting the book for you and your family, you can purchase a copy here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.