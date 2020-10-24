’I want answers that was my baby he was somebody to me’: Grieving mother wants answers after son’s body was found in a Chattahoochee pond

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation continues in Chattahoochee weeks after a body was found at the Cypress Cove Pond on Sept. 30.

The victim’s family reached out to WCTV and says he was 21-year-old Shaamontei Garrett.

Garrett’s mother, Katrina Williams, says he was always a good person, but until their family knows more about his death, they haven’t been able to grieve.

“It’s a pain that I wouldn’t wish on nobody,” Williams said. “And it’s not fair for us to have to live like this, not knowing how it all happened, just knowing that they found him. My baby couldn’t swim so there is no way he would’ve been in that water.”

Williams says Shaamontei had his whole life in front of him.

Also known to family and friends as “Jay,” the 21-year-old was a former member of the National Guard, he was going back to school, and was a caretaker for his grandmother.

“He didn’t smoke, he didn’t drink, he didn’t party so I just don’t understand, I don’t know what happened I just know somebody do though, so,” Williams said.

Williams first reported her son missing when he didn’t answer his phone, that was a few days before his body was discovered.

She tells us Shaamontei lived in Georgia and was in Chattahoochee visiting his friends.

People in the area say they cannot believe this happened in their close-knit community.

“I couldn’t believe it because it hit so close home,” said Dorothy Addison, a Chattahoochee resident.

“21 years old. The guy just really started living life, and what’s so sad about it this family got to bury their child,” Daniel Thomas White said.

As a mother, Williams says she hopes to get the answers their family deserves and wants the community to remember her son as a good man.

“If it was their child or their brother they would want somebody to help them and my son deserved better, he really did. This momma not going away. I want answers that was my baby he was somebody to me,” Williams said.

Williams says the family plans on traveling from Georgia to Chattahoochee next weekend to host a candlelight vigil in Shaamontei’s honor.

WCTV did reach out to Chattahoochee PD for an update, the Chief says they had no new information to share.

