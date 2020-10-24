LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign rally in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is bringing you special coverage of the vice president’s visit to Florida’s capital city.
Doors opened at the Tallahassee International Airport for Mike Pence’s Make America Great Again rally at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. WCTV reporters estimated the crowd has several hundred people in it.
Despite the rain, several attendees said they wouldn’t miss a chance to see the vice president in person.
