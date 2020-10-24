Advertisement

LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign rally in Tallahassee

Doors opened at the Tallahassee International Airport for Mike Pence’s Make America Great Again rally at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Doors opened at the Tallahassee International Airport for Mike Pence’s Make America Great Again rally at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is bringing you special coverage of the vice president’s visit to Florida’s capital city.

Doors opened at the Tallahassee International Airport for Mike Pence’s Make America Great Again rally at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. WCTV reporters estimated the crowd has several hundred people in it.

Despite the rain, several attendees said they wouldn’t miss a chance to see the vice president in person.

Watch the rally live on WCTV’s Facebook page here or below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two hospitalized after Cook County shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim McCullough | WALB News Team
The victims are said to be in stable condition after shootings on 4th Street and Oak Street, which are believed to be connected.

Seminoles

Slow defensive start dooms Seminoles in 48-16 loss to Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State surrendered 28 straight first-half points to the Louisville Cardinals as the Seminoles fell, 48-16, Saturday afternoon in front of 11,465 fans at Papa John’s Stadium.

Seminoles

Florida State at Louisville

Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida State at Louisville

News

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition -Body Found in Pond

Updated: 4 hours ago
Body Found in Pond

Latest News

Weather

Low in Caribbean Sea has high chance of tropical development

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
A low in the Caribbean Sea has a chance of further development as it's forecast to move in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

News

Valdosta assisted living home connects residents to pen pals across the country

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
An assisted living facility in Valdosta kicked off its first-ever Pen Pal Project on October 15.

Forecast

Pinopint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Dense fog and very mild conditions started the weekend, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick look at the forecast.

News

’I want answers that was my baby he was somebody to me’: Grieving mother wants answers after son’s body was found in a Chattahoochee pond

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A death investigation continues in Chattahoochee weeks after a body was found at the Cypress Cove Pond on Sept. 30.

News

Ga. 5-year-old writes book about pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Georgia 5-year-old is feeling excited to help other kids through the pandemic right now and he’s doing so with a book.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 24, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 23, 2020.