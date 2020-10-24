Advertisement

Low in Caribbean Sea has high chance of tropical development

The low is likely to move into the Gulf of Mexico
An area of low pressure, shown and marked on the map, has a high chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the next few days as it's forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center is watching a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that has a high chance of tropical development over the next five days, and it could pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.

The low was centered in the Caribbean Sea south of Cuba and west of the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday morning. The upper-level cloud cover showed good anticyclonic banding on the northern side earlier Saturday morning, a good sign of favorable upper-level conditions. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms also developed Saturday morning, but there wasn’t any sign of organization just yet. Recent scatterometer data from polar-orbiting satellites have yet to provide evidence of a closed center of circulation.

The storm has a chance of becoming a tropical depression this weekend according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s also expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.

The forecast path of the low is a challenge because of the large spread with the operational and ensemble forecast models. With the low being relatively weak as well as the lack of data in the region, the uncertainty is there with the forecast models. The ensemble forecasts with the European and American GFS models range a “landfall” anywhere from Texas to the Florida Panhandle with varying strengths. There should be a better understanding with the forecast track over the next several days.

The sea surface temperatures in the Gulf are 80 degrees or warmer in the offshore waters, and water temps are slightly above normal in most of the Gulf of Mexico. But, the ocean heat content overall is night and day compared to the Caribbean Sea (high) and Gulf of Mexico (fairly low). The lower heat content in the Gulf could help tame a tropical cyclone’s potential strength.

The odds of tropical development were at 90% for the next two to five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s outlook Saturday morning. The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the system.

Pinopint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Dense fog and very mild conditions started the weekend, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick look at the forecast.

Hannah’s Friday, October 23rd evening update

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as an upper-level wave moves across the region.

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 22.

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic hurricane season is just weeks from wrapping up, but those in prone areas shouldn’t let their guard down. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the story.

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 21.