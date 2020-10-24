Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials on Friday evening did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

He says firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire.”

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Authorities say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy will handle the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Discover Tallahassee’s stories with the History in Your Hands Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
You’ve probably noticed these historical markers in downtown Tallahassee. Now, the county is challenging residents with a scavenger hunt centered around the sites.

News

Petunia the pig finds new home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Tuesday ‘Petunia’ the pig was surrendered to the Tallahassee Animal Service Center by a Florida State University off campus fraternity.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Latest News

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

News

Panacea family overwhelmed with community support following devastating house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A Panacea family lost everything after a fire destroyed their home Monday evening. Now, the community is rallying to provide them with clothing and other essentials.

National Politics

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

National

Trump, Biden push to Election Day after final debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
With the debates behind them, the candidates prepare for a mad dash to Nov. 3

National

California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California prosecutors said Friday they again will seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson even as a county judge considers throwing out his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct during a 2005 trial that riveted the nation.