Petunia the pig finds new home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A pig that stole the hearts of the Tallahassee community has found its permanent home.

On Tuesday ‘Petunia’ the pig was surrendered to the Tallahassee Animal Service Center by a Florida State University off campus fraternity.

“In this situation they didn’t have an option of how they were going to rehome it, so it was best that the animal come to the shelter,” said Erika Leckington, Director of Animal Services.

In the days since her story caught the attention of thousands of viewers, and more than 15 applications for adoption.

On Friday she was adopted and sent to her new home.

Though her stay was short, it was for the best.

Leckington says exotic animals and livestock are often fast-tracked to get adopted, because they need special resources shelters may not have.

“It’s very challenging for us to house animals here other than dogs and cats,” Leckington said. “Quite frankly, there’s a lot of animals that just do not do well in the shelter environment, and that we don’t have the proper caging for by virtue of us not getting very many of them in.”

It is illegal to have a pig within the city limits of Tallahassee. But that’s not the only issue.

“Pigs need to be around other pigs, they need a lot of human contact but they also need to be outside and need to be able to wallow when they can, root around in your yard. A lot of people just don’t take that in to account, they think these little pics they can buy off the internet are going to stay little, in fact they don’t.”

Sky Franklin is the founder of Flying Pig Animal Sanctuary in Cairo. She says the need for pig rescues isn’t just local, but nation wide.

“They’re popping up in shelters, they’re being found abandoned on the side of the road,” Franklin said.

Franklin added that while pigs can make great pets, owners have to do their research.

“They are extremely smart, they have to yard to root around in, they can also be escape artists,” Franklin said. “They do make wonderful pets, for the right people.”

Franklin says that if you’re interested in getting a pig but have never had any experience caring for one, you can always volunteer with a shelter.

