Advertisement

Pinopint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s across the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning with dense fog reported along and near I-75. But the fog was fizzled out by 10 a.m. with clouds moving into the area from the west. A trough of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere was moving eastward across the Deep South with showers and storms ahead of it across Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. This line of showers and isolated storms is forecast to enter our western counties mid to late Saturday afternoon and continue westward to near I-75 during the evening. But showers and isolated storms could develop ahead of the line. Rain chances overall will be near 60% Saturday afternoon with highs near 80.

After the trough passes Saturday night, drier air aloft is expected to move in. But some low-level moisture will stick around keeping lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s Sunday and Sunday night. Rain chances will slowly increase starting Monday. Models continue to show a trough of low pressure aloft moving into the Southeast by Thursday, increasing lift and rain chances. There are still differences with timing and location, as well as a low in the Caribbean Sea that’s not only forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico but also has a high chance of tropical development. There are still uncertainties with the forecast track and strength, so it needs to be watched into the work week.

Good news for fall-weather lovers: A cold front may pass the viewing area sometime Friday, bringing the potential for cooler temperatures into next weekend. The trends will be monitored.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
Dense fog and very mild conditions started the weekend, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick look at the forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday, October 23rd evening update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as an upper-level wave moves across the region.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 22.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Weather

Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic hurricane season is just weeks from wrapping up, but those in prone areas shouldn’t let their guard down. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the story.

Weather

Explainer: Late-season hurricanes

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic hurricane season is just weeks from wrapping up, but those in prone areas shouldn’t let their guard down. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the story.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 21.