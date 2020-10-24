Pinopint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s across the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning with dense fog reported along and near I-75. But the fog was fizzled out by 10 a.m. with clouds moving into the area from the west. A trough of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere was moving eastward across the Deep South with showers and storms ahead of it across Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. This line of showers and isolated storms is forecast to enter our western counties mid to late Saturday afternoon and continue westward to near I-75 during the evening. But showers and isolated storms could develop ahead of the line. Rain chances overall will be near 60% Saturday afternoon with highs near 80.

After the trough passes Saturday night, drier air aloft is expected to move in. But some low-level moisture will stick around keeping lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s Sunday and Sunday night. Rain chances will slowly increase starting Monday. Models continue to show a trough of low pressure aloft moving into the Southeast by Thursday, increasing lift and rain chances. There are still differences with timing and location, as well as a low in the Caribbean Sea that’s not only forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico but also has a high chance of tropical development. There are still uncertainties with the forecast track and strength, so it needs to be watched into the work week.

Good news for fall-weather lovers: A cold front may pass the viewing area sometime Friday, bringing the potential for cooler temperatures into next weekend. The trends will be monitored.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.