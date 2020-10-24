Two hospitalized after Cook County shootings

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Two Cook County men are hospitalized after two shootings that happened on Saturday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI officials said they received a request from the Adel Police Department to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.

Around 3 a.m., Adel police responded to a call regarding shots fired at Waffle House on 4th Street, according to the GBI. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

While on the scene, officers heard gunshots and were called to the 400 block of Oak Street. At that scene, officers found a 28-year-old man, suffering a gunshot wound.

The first victim was taken to Tift Regional Hospital and the other was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. Both men are stable, according to the GBI.

Agents said preliminary investigation reveals the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the GBI Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225.

