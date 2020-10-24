Valdosta assisted living home connects residents to pen pals across the country

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - An assisted living facility in Valdosta kicked off its first-ever Pen Pal Project on October 15, and residents began receiving letters from across the nation this week.

The activities director at Fellowship Home at Brookside tells us she’s passed out more than 100 letters to residents in the last three days.

Participants were asked to fill out the white board shown below with their interests. The photos were then posted on social media. That post has now been shared by more than 5,000 others.

Marthena lists her interests and gives her contact hoping for pen pals. (WCTV)

Marthena Harrel told WCTV, “It’s really exciting to be able to get mail because otherwise, I probably don’t get any mail.”

She’s received 18 letters since Tuesday. Her interests include reading and sewing.

Laura lists her interests and gives her contact hoping for pen pals. (WCTV)

Laura Wood has pen-pals as far as Kansas. She told us she feels blessed to receive these letters and that it’s not something she’s ever gotten before. Her interests are dogs and shopping.

“I hope I get more," Laura said. "And I hope to meet some of these people one day.”

With nearly dozens of new pen-pals, both women told us they’re now getting to work on their responses.

If you find a resident whose interests match yours, just send a letter to:

(Resident’s Name) 470 Fellowship Home Lane Valdosta, GA 31602

