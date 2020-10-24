Advertisement

Valdosta assisted living home connects residents to pen pals across the country

A resident at an assisted living facility reads letters from her pen pals.
A resident at an assisted living facility reads letters from her pen pals.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - An assisted living facility in Valdosta kicked off its first-ever Pen Pal Project on October 15, and residents began receiving letters from across the nation this week.

The activities director at Fellowship Home at Brookside tells us she’s passed out more than 100 letters to residents in the last three days.

Participants were asked to fill out the white board shown below with their interests. The photos were then posted on social media. That post has now been shared by more than 5,000 others.

Marthena lists her interests and gives her contact hoping for pen pals.
Marthena lists her interests and gives her contact hoping for pen pals.(WCTV)

Marthena Harrel told WCTV, “It’s really exciting to be able to get mail because otherwise, I probably don’t get any mail.”

She’s received 18 letters since Tuesday. Her interests include reading and sewing.

Laura lists her interests and gives her contact hoping for pen pals.
Laura lists her interests and gives her contact hoping for pen pals.(WCTV)

Laura Wood has pen-pals as far as Kansas. She told us she feels blessed to receive these letters and that it’s not something she’s ever gotten before. Her interests are dogs and shopping.

“I hope I get more," Laura said. "And I hope to meet some of these people one day.”

With nearly dozens of new pen-pals, both women told us they’re now getting to work on their responses.

If you find a resident whose interests match yours, just send a letter to:

(Resident’s Name)

470 Fellowship Home Lane

Valdosta, GA 31602

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Florida State heads to Louisville in search of second-straight win

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Florida State Seminoles are in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they head to the Bluegrass state to take on the Louisville Cardinals.

Highlight Of The Week

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: October 23, 2020

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: October 23, 2020

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 8 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

News

Discover Tallahassee’s stories with the History in Your Hands Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
You’ve probably noticed these historical markers in downtown Tallahassee. Now, the county is challenging residents with a scavenger hunt centered around the sites.

Latest News

News

Petunia the pig finds new home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Tuesday ‘Petunia’ the pig was surrendered to the Tallahassee Animal Service Center by a Florida State University off campus fraternity.

News

Panacea family overwhelmed with community support following devastating house fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A Panacea family lost everything after a fire destroyed their home Monday evening. Now, the community is rallying to provide them with clothing and other essentials.

FHSAA

'Everywhere needs to be better’: Baby Rattlers see improvement needs across field ahead of matchup against Leon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS team enters Friday’s game against Leon looking to rebound following their first losing streak of the season.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

TCC students launch voting campaign to get first-time voters to the polls

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Completely led by students, TCC launched its ‘Why I Vote’ campaign to encourage students to use their constitutional right.

News

Leon County elections supervisor: Mail in ballot by Oct. 27 to be on time

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
If you’re unable to mail in your ballot by Oct. 27, Supervisor Mark Earley says to drop it off at a vote-by-mail drop box or hand deliver it to the elections office, which is located at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway.