Hannah’s Sunday, October 25th evening forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good evening! We had a lovely day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s with a partly clear sky, patchy fog is also expected across the area.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. In the afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly sunny sky.

We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Zeta in the Pinpoint Weather Center. Zeta is forecasted to strengthen into a category one hurricane on Monday and then make its way into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast has the storm move north and make landfall in the Lousiana, Mississippi, Alabama region on Wednesday. There is still uncertainty in the track, so make sure to follow the forecast over the next several days. Impacts can extend outside the cone. The main impacts expected in the Big Bend and South Georgia are scattered showers and storms, high surf, and rip currents.

Tropical Storm Zeta forecasted to become a category one hurricane

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
As of 8:00 PM, Tropical Storm Zeta was 275 miles SE of Cozumel Mexico with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 25 - Morning Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Charles Roop
Sunday looks to be a better day, but rain chances will likely make a comeback during the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

Hannah’s Saturday October 24th evening forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Hannah Messier
Hannah has your Saturday evening forecast!

Pinopint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
By Charles Roop
Dense fog and very mild conditions started the weekend, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick look at the forecast.

Hannah’s Friday, October 23rd evening update

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as an upper-level wave moves across the region.

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.