Hannah’s Sunday, October 25th evening forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good evening! We had a lovely day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s with a partly clear sky, patchy fog is also expected across the area.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. In the afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly sunny sky.

We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Zeta in the Pinpoint Weather Center. Zeta is forecasted to strengthen into a category one hurricane on Monday and then make its way into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast has the storm move north and make landfall in the Lousiana, Mississippi, Alabama region on Wednesday. There is still uncertainty in the track, so make sure to follow the forecast over the next several days. Impacts can extend outside the cone. The main impacts expected in the Big Bend and South Georgia are scattered showers and storms, high surf, and rip currents.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.