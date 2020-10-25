Leon County Health Department reports 10 COVID-19 deaths Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday.

As of Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, Leon County now has 11,613 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with 282 hospitalizations and 112 deaths.

