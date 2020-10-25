Advertisement

Leon County Health Department reports 10 COVID-19 deaths Saturday

The Leon County Health Department reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday.
The Leon County Health Department reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday.(CDC)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday.

As of Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, Leon County now has 11,613 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with 282 hospitalizations and 112 deaths.

This is a developing story. We will add new details as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT
|
By Rebecca Boone and David Crary
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level. In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:54 AM EDT
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.