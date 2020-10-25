Advertisement

Local leaders supporting Joe Biden

Both Presidential campaigns are hiring an army of lawyers in Florida just in case problems arise similar to the 2000 Election when results weren't official for five weeks.(AP)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon some local leaders showed up in support of Joe Biden. Six voices shared Saturday, ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s conference, why they believe the ballot should be with Biden.

A crowd of concerns from local leaders, who chimed in on why they support Former Vice President Joe Biden. City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow spoke on behalf of businesses.

“As we tracked the federal government and we watched what relief may become available, they left all of us with uncertainty," Matlow said. "We did not know what to tell them or the next month, there was never clear guidance and that created so much chaos.”

Frontline workers in attendance, like Zackary Woods, say their concern lies with COVID-19.

“Nurses and raspatory therapists and doctors are tired and we are stressed to the limits because we don’t know what is next," Woods. "Every day we are looking at the changes coming down from the CDC, and they don’t seem to know what is happening either. We need a President who has a plan.”

Other leaders are unclear as to why Vice President Pence chose Saturday to visit the Capitol City. But those like City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, hope voters keep their future in mind when taking to the polls.

“The only thing he can tell us is that he and President Trump have failed the American people,” Richardson said.

“Think about how far this country has come to get to where we are right now," County Commissioner, Rick Minor said. "What we need to do right now, and what we need to do today is fight for the very right to protect this country.”

Early voting continues until Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 3.

