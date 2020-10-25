Advertisement

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aide

WCTV reporters estimated the crowd at Vice President Mike Pence's rally has several hundred people in it.
WCTV reporters estimated the crowd at Vice President Mike Pence's rally has several hundred people in it.(WCTV)
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Saturday.

Pence himself tested negative, his office said. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, the vice president is considered a “close contact” of his chief of staff, Marc Short, but will not quarantine, said spokesman Devin O’Malley.

O’Malley said Pence decided to maintain his travel schedule “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit” and “in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.” Those guidelines require that essential workers exposed to someone with the coronavirus closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and wear a mask whenever around other people.

O’Malley said Pence and his wife, Karen, both tested negative on Saturday “and remain in good health.”

President Donald Trump commented on Short early Sunday after his plane landed at Joint Base Andrews, outside Washington. “I did hear about it just now,” he said. “And I think he’s quarantining. Yeah. I did hear about it. He’s going to be fine. But he’s quarantining.”

Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease expert at George Mason University, called Pence’s decision to travel “grossly negligent” regardless of the stated justification that Pence is an essential worker.

“It’s just an insult to everybody who has been working in public health and public health response,” she said. “I also find it really harmful and disrespectful to the people going to the rally” and the people on Pence’s own staff who will accompany him.

“He needs to be staying home 14 days,” she added. “Campaign events are not essential.”

After a day of campaigning in Florida on Saturday, Pence was seen wearing a mask as he returned to Washington aboard Air Force Two shortly after the news of Short’s diagnosis was made public. He is scheduled to hold a rally on Sunday afternoon in Kinston, NC.

Pence, who has headed the White House coronavirus task force since late February, has repeatedly found himself in an uncomfortable position balancing political concerns with the administration’s handling the pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans. The vice president has advocated mask-wearing and social distancing, but often does not wear one himself and holds large political events where many people do not wear face-coverings.

By virtue of his position as vice president, Pence is considered an essential worker. The White House did not address how Pence’s political activities amounted to essential work.

Short’s diagnosis comes weeks after the coronavirus spread through the White House, infecting President Donald Trump, the first lady, and two dozen other aides, staffers and allies.

Short, Pence’s top aide and one of his closest confidants, did not travel with the vice president on Saturday.

Pence’s handling of his exposure to a confirmed positive case stands in contrast to how Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris responded when a close aide and a member of her campaign plane’s charter crew tested positive for the virus earlier this month. She took several days off the campaign trail citing her desire to act out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite top aide testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition to a spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S., the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is up in many parts of the country.

National

How could the COVID case surge affect the race?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The recent surge of COVID-19 cases isn't necessarily a hot topic on the campaign trail.

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.

Latest News

National

Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

National Politics

Trump to vote in Fla., hold 3 rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
|
By Steve Peoples, Jill Colvin and Will Weissert
President Donald Trump is set to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida Saturday before rallying supporters in three other critical battleground states.

National Politics

Work already underway for presidential inauguration

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:47 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Visitors to the U.S. Capitol and the White House can see preparations already underway for the Jan. 20 ceremony to inaugurate the to-be-determined next president.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National Politics

Trump to vote in Fla., hold 3 rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.