Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 25 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt a little bit cooler outside Sunday morning compared to the prior morning with dense fog once again an issue for those taking trips on the road. The fog continued to fizzle out Sunday morning by around 10 a.m. with at least one location with visibility under a mile. The sky is forecast to be more mostly sunny to partly cloudy later on Sunday with only a very slim chance of a stray shower. The high Sunday will be in the middle 80s with lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team continues to follow Tropical Storm Zeta in the Caribbean Sea, which is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. There are still unknowns about the exact path and strength over the next several days, but what is most certain is the moisture that will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia by Wednesday. The moisture along with a deep trough of low pressure that’s forecast to move into the Southeast along with a cold front. With help from Zeta, rain chances will be the highest on Thursday. After the front passes sometime early Friday, the area should dry out and cool off. We could see lows in the 50s Friday morning with highs in the 70s. Saturday morning could be even cooler with lows in the upper 40s inland.

