Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 25 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt a little bit cooler outside Sunday morning compared to the prior morning with dense fog once again an issue for those taking trips on the road. The fog continued to fizzle out Sunday morning by around 10 a.m. with at least one location with visibility under a mile. The sky is forecast to be more mostly sunny to partly cloudy later on Sunday with only a very slim chance of a stray shower. The high Sunday will be in the middle 80s with lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team continues to follow Tropical Storm Zeta in the Caribbean Sea, which is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. There are still unknowns about the exact path and strength over the next several days, but what is most certain is the moisture that will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia by Wednesday. The moisture along with a deep trough of low pressure that’s forecast to move into the Southeast along with a cold front. With help from Zeta, rain chances will be the highest on Thursday. After the front passes sometime early Friday, the area should dry out and cool off. We could see lows in the 50s Friday morning with highs in the 70s. Saturday morning could be even cooler with lows in the upper 40s inland.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Zeta develops, aims for the Gulf Coast

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Zeta is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday and potentially threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 25 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
Sunday looks to be a better day, but rain chances will likely make a comeback during the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday October 24th evening forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Hannah has your Saturday evening forecast!

Forecast

Pinopint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Dense fog and very mild conditions started the weekend, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick look at the forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 24 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Dense fog and very mild conditions started the weekend, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick look at the forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday, October 23rd evening update

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as an upper-level wave moves across the region.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Forecast

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 22.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.