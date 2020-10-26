Advertisement

Bainbridge softball on verge of second trip to Columbus in three years

Bainbridge Softball
Bainbridge Softball(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge softball team is aiming to make its second trip to Columbus in three years.

In any other season, the Bearcats would have already punched their ticket because they are one of the last eight teams remaining in their classification. But this year, the GHSA decided to take only the top four teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bainbridge will face Heritage, the #1 seed out of Region 7.

Bearcats Head Coach Chris Bryant says the the sky is the limit for this club.

“It just shows the potential that we have. When we play together, especially in Game Two, when we handle the little things and make the routine plays and do our jobs. At the plate offensively, the sky is the limit for these girls, they give their selves a chance and that’s all I can ask for,” he said.

Bainbridge’s quarterfinal match with Heritage is set for Tuesday. The first game of the doubleheader is at 5 p.m. in Bearcat Country.

