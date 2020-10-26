Advertisement

Beef Kabob with Spicy Mustard Peanut Sauce

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
INGREDIENTS

  • 6 - 12 inch bamboo skewers
  • 1 1/2 lb top sirloin filets, 1 inch cubes
  • 1 green bell pepper, 1 inch pieces
  • 1 red onion, 1 inch pieces
  • 1 (8-oz) package baby portabella mushrooms, cleaned
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, grated
  • 4 tablespoons hot mustard powder
  • 1 tablespoon cold water
  • 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce

METHOD

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat.

Build Kabobs with 4 pieces of steak each and a mix of the pepper, onion, mushroom, and tomatoes.

Rub lightly with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Grill kabobs on all sides until steak is medium rare, 125 NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare stated above is the traditional temperature used for cooking meat, but is not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

Heat peanut butter in a small sauce pot with garlic and ginger until fragrant and peanut butter is softened.

Mix mustard powder and water together to form a paste. Whisk mustard paste into peanut butter, maintaining a low heat on the sauce pot. Season with rice wine vinegar and soy sauce, taste and adjust accordingly.

Remove pot from heat and either brush onto kabobs or serve on side for dipping.

