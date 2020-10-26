Advertisement

City Commission to meet in person for the first time since March

New safety precautions inside City Hall mean the meeting will look vastly different than it did pre-pandemic.
New safety precautions inside City Hall mean the meeting will look vastly different than it did pre-pandemic.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission will meet in person for the first time on Wednesday since the pandemic began.

New safety precautions inside City Hall means the meeting will look vastly different than it did pre-pandemic.

Glass partitions have been placed between each City Commissioner, as well as between City staffers in the back of the Commission Chambers.

Temperature checks will be required for everyone upon entering the building; masks are required at all times, and you will keep your mask on during the temperature check.

There will be one-way entrances and exits into the Commission Chamber, with designated doors for each.

The number of chairs in the Commission Chamber is also drastically reduced; there will be chairs and monitors playing the meeting in the atrium area outside of Chambers.

The podium public commenters used pre-pandemic is gone entirely; in its place is a standalone microphone.

Technical issues have plagued some public commenters during virtual meetings; Mayor John Dailey asks for patience as Commissioners and the public return to City Hall.

“We’re going to keep moving forward on all platforms; I think that this shows that the City of Tallahassee is one of the leaders in public comment across the state. Look, you can come in person, if you want to participate virtually you can, if you want to participate on the phone, you can,” said Dailey.

There are multiple items of interest coming up at Wednesday’s Commission, which also includes a special session of the CRA Board.

Code Enforcement Fine Amnesty Program

Director of Housing and Community Services Abena Ojetayo will present an Amnesty Program to Commissioners for certain fines and liens.

According to the agenda item, the program would be for “cases that have achieved compliance yet have fines outstanding, as well as a significant backlog of cases that were adjudicated under an older code enforcement process and remain out of compliance.”

The goals of the program include financial relief, which could prompt property owners to “address lingering code violations.”

The proposed program would be offered for a set, limited time of three months in early 2021, for any property owners with an active case that was adjudicated before June 17, 2020.

The agenda item also looks at the fiscal impact of the program: “While outstanding fines to date are estimated to total $35M, the City historically collects on less than 2% of accrued fines over the life of a code enforcement case.

Based on a historical recovery trend of less than 2% of accrued fines, staff would expect to realize no more than roughly $700,000 from current outstanding fines.”

Under the program, the Board/Magistrate fines would be forgiven; property owners would only have to pay administrative costs, which range from $50-$350.

TEMPO Foundation

City Commissioners will weigh establishing a 501(c)(3) organization for the TEMPO program. This would allow the existing Community Services Department to facilitate donations to TEMPO program participants.

According to the agenda item, program participants find themselves in need of certain supplies, including computers and school supplies, clothing, and other education-related costs.

Interested groups have already approached the Community Services Department hoping to donate; this classification would allow them to do so.

Other existing City foundations include the Tallahassee Friends of Our Parks Foundation, Inc.; the Tallahassee Senior Center Foundation; and the Smith-Williams Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation underway after Cairo band members take knee during national anthem

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
An investigation is now underway at Cairo High School following an “incident” during the national anthem during Friday’s football game, according to the Grady County School District.

Weather

Zeta becomes a hurricane

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
Hurricane Zeta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and pose a threat to parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Seminoles

‘We’ll be better than last year': Despite losses of key pieces, FSU basketball ready to replicate success

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, the Seminoles have to replace some key pieces; most notably, point guard Trent Forrest, the winningest player in FSU hoops history.

State

Florida’s top Democrat casts vote for Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Capitol News Service
Florida’s top elected Democrat, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, cast her ballot for Joe Biden Monday afternoon in the state’s capital city.

Latest News

State

GOP narrows Democrats’ early vote lead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Democrats have held a historic lead in pre-election day voting, outpacing Republican returns by hundreds of thousands, but the GOP is beginning to cut into that lead.

Football

No tailgating at Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Tailgating will not be allowed at this year’s Georgia-Florida football game in Jacksonville, Fla.

Seminoles

Kickoff time, TV info announced for Florida State’s game against Pitt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced the time and TV channel for their next game on November 7 against Pittsburgh.

FHSAA

Madison Co. football game against Pierce Co. canceled, Cowboys searching for replacement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Madison County High School football team says its game this coming Friday against Pierce County has been canceled due to COVID-10 concerns at Pierce.

News

Leon County Schools receive 32K Chromebooks, will distribute to students starting Nov. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
This week, three schools are testing the devices before Nov. 2, which is when all students in the district will begin receiving the devices.

News

Monopoly sales soar during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Hasbro reported a 21% jump in gaming sales as the result of homebound folks looking for ways to occupy their time.