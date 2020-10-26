Advertisement

City of Tallahassee honors former mayor with park dedication

The City of Tallahassee is honoring former Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson by dedicating a city park in her honor. The city says the park on Kleman Plaza will be named after her.
The City of Tallahassee is honoring former Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson by dedicating a city park in her honor. The city says the park on Kleman Plaza will be named after her.(Monica Casey - WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is honoring former Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson by dedicating a city park in her honor. The city says it will name the park on Kleman Plaza after her.

The city streamed the ceremony live on its Facebook page on Monday.

Welcome to the live stream of the park dedication to honor former Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson.

Posted by City of Tallahassee, FL - Government on Monday, October 26, 2020

According to the city, Inman-Johnson was a youth activist during the Birmingham Civil Rights Movement. She was the first Black woman elected to Tallahassee’s City Commission, the press release says. Inman-Johnson was mayor for two terms, in 1989 and 1993, the city says.

While she was on the city commission, Inman-Johnson helped fund the Smith-Williams Neighborhood Center Annex. Additionally, her efforts led to the development of the city’s electric utility rate stabilization fund and Mini-Pass program that brought street improvements and sidewalks to older neighborhoods, according to the release.

Inman-Johnson also assisted the city in securing the property to create Kleman Plaza, where the park named after her will be.

“It is a true honor for me and my family to have my contributions to Tallahassee and their sacrifices recognized in this way,” Inman-Johnson said.

To learn more about the city’s parks, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

Florida voter turnout could approach 1992 mark

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The 1992 presidential contest had the highest modern turnout rate at 83%.

Weather

Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico’s resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 26, 2020

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 25, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

News

Planned Parenthood brings transgender services to Tallahassee

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
That includes services like Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy, preventative care and telehealth.

News

Motorcycle crash kills one in Carrabelle

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A man was killed after his motorcycle left U.S. 98 near Carrabelle Sunday.

News

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham dies in plane crash

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The crash happened Sunday morning