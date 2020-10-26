City of Tallahassee honors former mayor with park dedication

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is honoring former Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson by dedicating a city park in her honor. The city says it will name the park on Kleman Plaza after her.

The city streamed the ceremony live on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to the city, Inman-Johnson was a youth activist during the Birmingham Civil Rights Movement. She was the first Black woman elected to Tallahassee’s City Commission, the press release says. Inman-Johnson was mayor for two terms, in 1989 and 1993, the city says.

While she was on the city commission, Inman-Johnson helped fund the Smith-Williams Neighborhood Center Annex. Additionally, her efforts led to the development of the city’s electric utility rate stabilization fund and Mini-Pass program that brought street improvements and sidewalks to older neighborhoods, according to the release.

Inman-Johnson also assisted the city in securing the property to create Kleman Plaza, where the park named after her will be.

“It is a true honor for me and my family to have my contributions to Tallahassee and their sacrifices recognized in this way,” Inman-Johnson said.

