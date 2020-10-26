Florida High volleyball expecting to exact revenge against Pensacola Catholic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High volleyball looks to advance to the regional finals on Tuesday.

Florida High coasted through its first-round match with Providence School and will rematch against Pensacola Catholic in the regional semifinal, the team that handed the Seminoles a five-set defeat in the region championship.

“I’ll tell you what I learned after watching that tape 100 times: There’s no way we should have lost to that team the first time," Florida High Head Coach Shelia Robers said. "We took them to five sets. My plan is to take them to three sets. We are going to fast setting them and we should be out of that gym quickly.”

Florida High travels to Pensacola Catholic for a 7 p.m. first serve.

