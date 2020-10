TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU dressed up the tiny patients in Halloween costumes!

TMH posted the photos of the spooky babies on its Facebook page.

You can see all the creepy and cute costumes below:

Our NICU babies are so cute, it’s spooky! 🎃🦇 Halloween in the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is... Posted by Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Monday, October 26, 2020

