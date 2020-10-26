Advertisement

Investigation underway after Cairo band members take knee during national anthem

Cairo High School
Cairo High School(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - An investigation is now underway at Cairo High School following an “incident” during the national anthem during Friday’s football game, according to the Grady County School District.

Monday, the district brought in extra resource officers.

It all started after a post began to circulate last weekend on Facebook about members of the CHS band kneeling during the national anthem.

On Saturday, Superintendent Kermit Gilliard announced an investigation had begun, saying it will be investigated in accordance with the rules and laws of the United States of America.

Gilliard says the investigation will look into why the students felt the need to kneel, if it was something going on at the school or nationally.

Some community members say they want to see students be able to express themselves.

Hundreds commented on the posts made on Facebook; some wanted to know what the investigation is about, saying this is a First Amendment issue, while others saying the students shouldn’t have been kneeling.

The Cairo High School Administration and Band Directors are investigating the incident that occurred Friday night during...

Posted by Grady County School District on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Gilliard says they expect to have the investigation done in the next day or two. At this point, he doesn’t expect any action to be taken against the students.

