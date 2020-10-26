Kickoff time, TV info announced for Florida State’s game against Pitt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced the time and TV channel for their next game on November 7 against Pittsburgh.

FSU says kickoff against the Panthers is set for 4 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

We are back home Sat., 11/7 vs. Pitt . Kick has been announced for 4:00 p.m. on the @accnetwork.#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/GnFZFi81z2 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 26, 2020

FSU, who has its second bye week of the season this week, enters next week’s game with a 2-4 record, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday, 48-16.

The Seminoles trail the all-time series against the Panthers, 5-4, but won the most recent meeting between the two teams in 2013. Prior to that game, Pitt had won three-straight, from 1981-83.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.