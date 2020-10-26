Leon County Schools receive 32K Chromebooks, will distribute to students starting Nov. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 32,000 Chromebooks have finally arrived in Tallahassee, marking the Leon County School District’s months-long effort to provide each and every student with their very own device.

This week, three schools are testing the devices before Nov. 2, which is when all students in the district will begin receiving the devices. The district spent $10 million in June to get these computers.

LCS parents and Superintendent Rocky Hanna tell WCTV they’re excited to finally have the Chromebooks after multiple delays. The distribution process will start with title one schools and then non-title one schools, but nevertheless, parents hope this will mean a smoother experience with virtual school work.

Parents with multiple children say these devices will help each of their kids complete their work in a timely manner, and allow for parental devices to remain untouched. For those who have been using the desktops or older devices, those parents hope this will mean faster and more reliable technology.

“By them having their own, all of the kids can get their work done in a timely manner,” Kashauna Davis, a mother of seven, says. “And I do not have to worry about them staying up a little bit past bedtime because they are waiting to use the device.”

Another parent, Elvaro Jimenez, says he hopes his daughter having her own laptop will allow her to be more comfortable with using technology, potentially sparking more participation in class.

“They won’t have that fear of ‘Oh, they are going to see me. Oh, I’m going to mess up,' or anything like that,” Jimenez says.

Jimenez still has some questions for LCS though.

“What can they access? How will they be monitored,” Jimenez says.

Superintendent Hanna says the Chromebooks will only be connected to school servers and apps. Elementary students will keep the Chromebooks at school, while virtual students, along with brick and mortar middle and high students, can take them home.

Superintendent Hanna says he hopes this will allow students an equal opportunity, as well as advance modes of learning throughout the district.

“Whether you are a third grader at Bond, or a fifth grader at Buck Lake, or a sixth grader at Cobb, an eight grader at Nims, every child will have one of these beautiful devices to take home before Thanksgiving break,” Hanna says.

“Now that they have this laptop, it will put students in a situation where they feel like they are just like everyone else, like I am not different, I am the same,” Davis says.

Woodville, Cobb and De Soto Trail will be the first schools to test out and tweak any issues with the devices. Each school in the district is responsible for coming up with their own plan of how they will distribute and swap these devices. The process will begin Nov. 2.

