Madison Co. football game against Pierce Co. canceled, Cowboys searching for replacement

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County High School football team says its game this coming Friday against Pierce County has been canceled due to COVID-10 concerns at Pierce.

Madison County says they are working on finding a replacement game.

***BREAKING***

Our Game vs Pierce Co. this Friday has been cancelled. This is due to COVID-19 concerns at Pierce, per conversation between our administration and their Superintendent. Currently working on a replacement game. Will Update! #CRAWL | #FIGHT4FOUR | #MADCO — Madison County Cowboys Football✭ (@MadCoFball) October 26, 2020

The Cowboys are 7-1 and are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, having defeated Branford, Columbia, Auburndale and Taylor County by a combined score of 90-13, including a 42-7 win this past week against Taylor Co.

