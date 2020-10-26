Madison Co. football game against Pierce Co. canceled, Cowboys searching for replacement
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County High School football team says its game this coming Friday against Pierce County has been canceled due to COVID-10 concerns at Pierce.
Madison County says they are working on finding a replacement game.
The Cowboys are 7-1 and are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, having defeated Branford, Columbia, Auburndale and Taylor County by a combined score of 90-13, including a 42-7 win this past week against Taylor Co.
