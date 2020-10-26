Advertisement

Mike's Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 26

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pinpoint Weather Team continues to track Zeta, which became a hurricane Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the weather was fairly quiet Monday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s. It’s will feel more like summer Monday night with lows in the 70s. Rain chances will increase to 40% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

As Zeta approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast and makes landfall, the storm is forecast to get caught in a trough of low pressure will move through the Southeast. This will set the stage for likely rain chances on Thursday. At the surface, a cold front will pass through the Big Bend and South Georgia late Thursday, leaving the area with fall-like weather. Lows Friday morning will be in the lower 60s with highs in the mid 70s. Halloween will be nice with highs near 80 and the morning low in the 50s. The weather will be close to seasonable Sunday into Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 80 with a mostly sunny sky.

