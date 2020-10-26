Advertisement

Monopoly sales soar during pandemic

(CNN) - Homebound and bored because of the coronavirus pandemic, lots of families are turning to an oldie but a goodie for entertainment: They’re playing Monopoly.

Sales of the classic board game are soaring, and toy company Hasbro is reaping the benefits. The company reported a 21% jump in gaming sales as the result of homebound folks looking for ways to occupy their time.

According to Hasbro’s earnings release, branded Star Wars and The Mandalorian toys also delivered strong revenue growth.

However, Hasbro’s overall revenue dropped 4% because of TV and film production delays. Still, CEO Brian Goldner says the company is expecting a good holiday season.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

