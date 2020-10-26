Motorcycle crash kills one in Carrabelle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a 62-year-old man riding a motorcycle to leave U.S. 98 Sunday evening, ending in his death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Carabelle man was riding on 98 near Kenneth B Cole Avenue around 5 p.m. when he traveled onto the southern shoulder of the roadway. He continued traveling east before overturning several times.

FHP said the driver suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.

