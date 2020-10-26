Advertisement

Motorcycle crash kills one in Carrabelle

A man was killed after his motorcycle left U.S. 98 near Carrabelle Sunday.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a 62-year-old man riding a motorcycle to leave U.S. 98 Sunday evening, ending in his death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Carabelle man was riding on 98 near Kenneth B Cole Avenue around 5 p.m. when he traveled onto the southern shoulder of the roadway. He continued traveling east before overturning several times.

FHP said the driver suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

