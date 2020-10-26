Advertisement

No tailgating at Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville

Fans party outside the stadium before an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTOC) - Tailgating will not be allowed at this year’s Georgia-Florida football game in Jacksonville, Fla.

The City of Jacksonville cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the decision to prohibit it this year.

In addition to sanitizing stations and safety reminders, the stadium is requiring all fans to wear a mask inside the stadium.

The stadium’s capacity is being limited for this game.

The rivalry match-up is on November 7. UGA holds the all-time series lead, 52-43, and the Dawgs have won each of the last three meetings.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

