Advertisement

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham dies in plane crash

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham
Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION Co, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call around 11:30 am of a single plane crashing near SW 140th Ave in Dunnellon. Deputies, along with Marion County Firer Rescue, responded to the crash, and found the pilot dead in the wreckage. Crews then discovered the pilot was Graham. He was the only person on board.

“His service and dedication to his community was never questioned,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. “He loved being the Ocala Police Chief. He loved Ocala and Ocala loved him back. He will be missed by so many that he has affected….myself included.”

Deputy Chief Mike Balken is now the interim chief. The cause of the plane crash is being investigated by MCSO and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: moments ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

Florida voter turnout could approach 1992 mark

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The 1992 presidential contest had the highest modern turnout rate at 83%.

Weather

Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico’s resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula.

News

City of Tallahassee honors former mayor with park dedication

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The city says it will name the park on Kleman Plaza after Dorothy Inman-Johnson.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 26, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 25, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Oct. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

News

Planned Parenthood brings transgender services to Tallahassee

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
That includes services like Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy, preventative care and telehealth.

News

Motorcycle crash kills one in Carrabelle

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A man was killed after his motorcycle left U.S. 98 near Carrabelle Sunday.