Advertisement

Suwannee County School Board to hear grievance as Teachers Union argues they haven’t been kept safe during pandemic

By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 numbers in Suwannee County schools show 12 total cases during the week of October 11-17; the chart indicates that at least one of those positive cases is a teacher.

The School District has a Level III Grievance Hearing with the Suwannee County Teachers Union on Wednesday; the Union President, Eric Rodriguez, argues that the district has violated its contract with teachers by failing to keep them safe.

Rodriguez first spoke to WCTV in August about the lack of masks in schools; he told WCTV and CBS Nightly News that he believes students should be doing in-person learning, but that masks are necessary, especially because of the positive cases before the year started.

“When we were asking for the mask mandate before school opened, you know, hey we already know students and employees who are positive, let’s do the safest thing possible and wear masks for the safety of everyone,” said Rodriguez back in August.

Video footage that Rodriguez provided to CBS Nightly News resulted in his placement on administrative leave; he tells WCTV the district said he endangered the students by videotaping. The administrative leave ultimately resulted in a one-day unpaid suspension for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says he and his attorney agreed not to fight the decision because of the penalty, but he says he still doesn’t believe he did anything wrong.

Apart from that issue, Rodriguez has filed a grievance against the School District in his capacity as the President of the Suwannee County Teachers Union.

The Level I grievance was denied by the school administrator; the Level II grievance was denied by the Superintendent, Ted Roush.

On Tuesday, the Level III grievance will be before the Suwannee County School Board; they’ll hear from Rodriguez and Roush.

If the School Board dismisses his complaint, Rodriguez says he’s ready to go to arbitration, in which an independent arbitrator will come in to review the issue.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Bainbridge softball on verge of second trip to Columbus in three years

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge softball team is aiming to make its second trip to Columbus in three years.

FHSAA

Florida High volleyball expecting to exact revenge against Pensacola Catholic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High coasted through its first-round match with Providence School and will rematch against Pensacola Catholic in the regional semifinal.

Forecast

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 26

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Zeta and Monday evening forecast.

News

Investigation underway after Cairo band members take knee during national anthem

Updated: 1 hour ago
An investigation is now underway at Cairo High School following an “incident” during the national anthem during Friday’s football game, according to the Grady County School District.

Latest News

News

Leon County Schools receive 32K Chromebooks, will distribute to students in November

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 32,000 Chromebooks have finally arrived in Tallahassee, marking the Leon County School District’s months-long effort to provide each and every student with their very own device.

News

Suwannee County School Board to hear grievance as Teachers Union argues they haven’t kept teachers safe during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 numbers in Suwannee County schools show 12 total cases during the week of October 11-17; the chart indicates that at least one of those positive cases is a teacher.

News

City Commission to meet in person for the first time since March

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Tallahassee City Commission will meet in person for the first time on Wednesday since the pandemic began.

News

Investigation underway after Cairo band members take knee during national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
An investigation is now underway at Cairo High School following an “incident” during the national anthem during Friday’s football game, according to the Grady County School District.

Weather

Zeta becomes a hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
Hurricane Zeta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and pose a threat to parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Seminoles

‘We’ll be better than last year': Despite losses of key pieces, FSU basketball ready to replicate success

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, the Seminoles have to replace some key pieces; most notably, point guard Trent Forrest, the winningest player in FSU hoops history.